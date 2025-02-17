South Africa: Muhin Hendricks, the first openly gay imam in the murdered world

South Africa is in shock after the assassination of Muhin Hendricks, the first openly gay imam in the world. The defender of the rights of LGBTQIA+ people was shot in his car this weekend, according to RFI.

If several LGBT organizations evoke a crime of hatred, the police have not yet determined the mobile of this murder and continues his investigation. Images of a surveillance camera show a gray pickup blocking the road to Muhhin Hendricks, followed by a man dressed in black and masked, who approaches the vehicle window.

Indeed, the police from the Cape Oriental region confirmed that the 58 -year -old imam was shot in the morning of February 15, around 10:00 am. Two suspects are actively sought, but the investigation did not make it possible to determine the criminal intention. Many LGBT associations fear, however, that it is a crime motivated by hatred.

In 1996, Muhsin Hendricks had come out, becoming the first openly gay imam in the world. A militant for the rights of marginalized communities, he had transformed his mosque, close to Cape Town, into a sanctuary for queer Muslims. Recently, he had said that he did not want bodyguards despite the risks linked to his commitment, stressing that his desire to be authentic prevails over the fear of death.

The Muslim Judicial Council of South Africa condemned this murder, while reaffirming its disagreement with the opinions of the imam concerning the LGBT community. According to testimonies not confirmed by the police, Muhin Hendricks was on the road to marry a couple of women when he was killed.