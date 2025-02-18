CAN 2025: Gernot Rohr announces a Benin-Morocco friendly match in June

The Atlas Lions will face the Benin Guepards in a friendly match next June in Rabat, confirmed Gernot Rohr, the Beninese coach.

This meeting is part of the preparations for the African Cup of Nations 2025, which will take place in Morocco. Ranked 94th in the FIFA ranking, Benin evolves in group D, alongside Senegal, DR Congo and Botswana.

Competition hosts, the Atlas Lions inherited group A, with Comoros, Mali and Zambia as co-tenants. This confrontation will therefore allow Moroccans to refine automatisms and to assess the group before the tournament. On the Beninese side, it will be a precious opportunity to test the team against one of the favorites of the competition.

This duel thus promises to be a beautiful form indicator for the two selections a few months from the kick -off of the continental tournament.