South Africa accuses Israel before international justice of “acts of genocide” in Gaza

Pretoria accused Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of engaging in “acts of genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza,” the court, the main judicial body of the United Nations, announced on Friday.

South Africa has accused the State of Israel of violating the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, in a complaint filed on December 29 before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). To justify its approach, Pretoria invokes “the rights and obligations of South Africa” to prevent genocide and “to protect the Palestinians in Gaza from destruction”. The Israeli Foreign Ministry responded Friday, saying that“Israel rejects the defamation with disgust.” He criticized South Africa for doing “cheap exploitation of the International Court of Justice”.

The approximately 2.4 million inhabitants of the Gaza Strip, 85% of whom have had to flee their homes according to the UN, continue to face a disastrous humanitarian situation. South Africa argues that the Jewish State, “particularly since October 7, 2023, fails in its obligation to prevent genocide, as well as its obligation to punish direct and public incitement to commit genocide”And “has engaged, is engaged in, and risks continuing to engage in acts of genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza,” depending on the jurisdiction.