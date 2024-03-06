Somalia becomes 8th member of the East African Community

Somalia has become the eighth member of the East African Community (EAC). The ratification of the Accession Treaty was officially presented by Somalia's Minister of Trade and Industry, Jibril Abdirashid Haji, during a ceremony at the EAC headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania.

Somalia has now joined the East African Community (EAC) as its eighth member, following the formal ratification of the accession treaty. Somalia's Minister of Trade and Industry, Jibril Abdirashid Haji, handed over the ratification documents to the organization's Secretary-General during a solemn ceremony at the EAC headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania. This membership opens new prospects for economic cooperation and regional development for Somalia and its neighbors.

Dr. Peter Mathuki, Head of the EAC Secretariat, welcomed Somalia's membership, adding that it paves the way for increased cooperation in key areas such as trade, investment, industrial development and free movement of people, labor and services. He also stressed the importance for Somalia to contribute to the development of a road map for its integration into the EAC, which will detail the implementation of the four pillars of the organization: the Customs Union, the Market common, monetary union and political federation.

Somali Minister Jibril Abdirashid Haji expressed his country's willingness to play an active role in the EAC by leveraging its strategic location and abundant national resources. He highlighted Somalia's commitment to strengthening collaboration with its neighbors and promoting regional economic and social development through increased trade, bilateral agreements and joint projects.

Now part of the EAC, Somalia must designate a ministry and appoint a minister to coordinate the affairs of the EAC, elect nine deputies to the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) and appoint a judge to sit on the division trial court of the East African Court of Justice (EACJ). These steps are important to ensure the smooth and effective integration of Somalia into the regional community.