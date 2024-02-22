Somalia and Turkey seal strategic defense partnership

Somalia ratified a defense agreement with Turkey this Wednesday, February 21, 2024. This ten-year agreement aims to strengthen Somalia’s maritime security and modernize its naval forces, according to statements by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud.

The Somali government and its Parliament have unanimously approved a new defense agreement with Ankara, consolidating ties between Somalia and Turkey, an influential NATO member. This agreement comes at a critical time, when Mogadishu faces tensions with Ethiopia, which recently concluded an agreement with Somaliland, a region aspiring to independence.

According to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud, this agreement specifically targets cooperation in the areas of maritime defense and the economy, without seeking to provoke or exacerbate tensions with other nations. The announced objective is to protect the vast Somali coastline and participate in the reconstruction of the country’s naval forces, essential to guarantee its stability and security.

Turkey, which has long maintained privileged relations with Somalia, particularly in the sectors of humanitarian aid, education, and economic development, marks with this agreement a deeper commitment to the defense and security of the region of the Horn of Africa. This Turkish commitment is part of a broader strategy aimed at strengthening its influence in key geostrategic areas.