A few days after his official appointment as Egypt coach, Hossam Hassan came close to death on Tuesday.

Hospitalized late in the night from Monday to Tuesday, Hossam Hassan, newly appointed as coach of the Pharaons, was taken ill after returning from a crucial match in the Egyptian Premier League. According to the local press, the Egyptian coach was affected by fatigue upon his arrival at the stadium, the result of a long meeting with his new technical staff.

His presence at the match was aimed at evaluating certain potential players for his first national selection. However, having obviously not had time to have a meal during the day, he and his team opted to buy sandwiches at the Ismailia stadium. According to corroborating sources, shortly after his return to the capital, Hassan began to experience breathing difficulties and was immediately taken to hospital for thorough examinations.

Subsequently, medical results revealed a serious allergy and stomach poisoning in Egypt’s all-time top scorer. He was placed on life support for the next four hours, according to information from Micky Jnr, close to Hossam.