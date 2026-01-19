Sokhna Diarra Thiaw Laye:The heart of the Call furnaces

Its name is closely linked to the cuisine of l’Appel. Sokhna Diarra Thiaw Laye, better known as Badiène Diary, is the kingpin of this flagship event. Before, during and after, for more than twenty years, she has ensured that she feeds those who keep this unmissable event alive.

In Yoff Diamalaye, the climate is gray and cloudy on Friday January 9. But religious songs, perceptible for miles around, bring a little warmth and soothe hearts. A few meters from Yoff beach, facing the Atlantic Ocean, the tarpaulins and other installations are already on site. Men tirelessly go back and forth to finish their last delivery before heading to a well-known location.

The cuisine of Sokhna Diarra Thiaw Laye, better known as Badiène Diary, is very warm. The atmosphere is friendly at lunch break time. The women are busy bringing out the dishes intended for these needy souls. Here, before speaking to Badiène Diary Laye, we must first share lunch. It’s 4 p.m. and there’s still room for everyone. Around the bowl, draped in a mint green dress, she makes sure everyone eats before they can, in turn, join us. The one we affectionately nickname Badiène lives up to its name.

Badiène Diary and its staff, made up of more than fifty ladies, work every day to concoct the menus for those who manage the installation, but also for those who take care of the preparations for the Appeal (Senelec, Sen’eau, hygiene service. They cook two “mbanas” every day. “We manage everything related to food. It is our modest contribution to the smooth running of the Appeal », explained the president of the group in charge of the organization.

Priesthood

The group, made up of cells from Yoff, Malika and Cambérène, was made up entirely of men who were busy preparing for the event. “It was subsequently that my brother, who is the honorary president, entrusted me with the management of the kitchen. It has now been 21 years that I have managed this task with humility and a great sense of duty, as a faithful member of the Layan community,” she says, with a smile on her lips.

The kitchen manager brought together the women and men of the group and created a women’s unit in each locality where the need was felt. “Thanks to our contributions and the support of religious authorities, we manage to feed these soldiers serving the community. We provide three daily meals every day,” she says proudly.

Engagement Model

This year, Badiène Diary does not intend to be an exception to the rule. Every day, more than fifty women are mobilized to provide meals for these workers. “We start at dawn and often finish around midnight. We plan to do the same until the big day, because we are also there for the merchants and other onlookers who come to drink here in Yoff,” she explains. For Sokhna Diarra Thiaw Laye, there is no nobler mission than working for your community through cooking. “My greatest source of satisfaction is to feed those who contribute to the success of this event,” confides the one who has made self-sacrifice a priesthood.

For Touty Tamba and Yadé Moulaye Gaye, Badiène Diary is a true source of inspiration. Those who support Sokhna Diarra Thiaw Laye in managing the kitchen describe her as a sociable and very committed person. “I have been working with Badiène for over twenty years. She is a fighter who is always ready to sacrifice herself for others,” attested Touty Tamba. His colleague Yadé Moulaye Gaye agreed. “She is open, kind and generous. She gives herself body and soul for the success of this event,” she confides, moved.

Arame NDIAYE