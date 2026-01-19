Magic clicks (by Arame NDIAYE) January 19, 2026

Mouhamed Saliou Ndiaye, who has become a popular figure on social networks, is considered a “lucky charm” for the Lions of Teranga by many football fans. This famous supporter, known for having used a laser sight during the confrontation between Senegal and Egypt in March 2022, made headlines again last week. Air Senegal offered him an all-expenses paid stay in Morocco.

The announcement was made on the airline’s Facebook page. After “research” on the young man, she ended up finding his traces. An initiative which has sparked much controversy. However, this did not prevent Air Senegal from publishing, the next day, a photo in which the 14-year-old appears proudly, suitcases in hand, ready to go support the Lions of Teranga.

“Saliou Ndiaye, our 13th Gaïndé and fervent supporter of the Lions of Senegal, is among us! Equipped with his supporter pack consisting of a scarf, a t-shirt and a cap, as well as bracelets in the national colors, he is ready to fly to Tangier to encourage our Lions, with passion and respect for the rules,” we read in the publication. This post garnered more than 6,000 likes and generated more than 600 reactions. On TikTok, their latest video has generated more than 50,000 views. Winning bet!

This sequence shows, once again, the power of social networks. All it took was a published photo, which quickly went viral, to change the life of a little boy. And even today, four years later, it continues to arouse much interest. No wonder: in a hyperconnected world, from a photo or even a simple video, a life can be changed forever.

Here, it is not only Mouhamed Saliou Ndiaye who wins by flying to Morocco, all expenses paid. It’s also a real marketing coup for our national airline: influencer marketing, to be more precise.

Influencer marketing is a digital strategy in which brands collaborate with content creators, who often become creators in spite of themselves, to promote products or services to their community by exploiting their notoriety. However, Mouhamed Saliou Ndiaye is not the first young person to become a viral phenomenon on social networks to the point of attracting the attention of large entities.

Little Assietou Gueye, who made her debut in December 2025, saw her notoriety skyrocket. Her very first video, where she shares her routine, has 150,000 reactions. The one who has 100,000 subscribers on TikTok posts content that generates more than 50,000 reactions. This even earned it the attention of the Uniparco Cosmétiques brand.

The famous Omar, known for his line “waw amna” (yes, it’s true), is also one of the many children who have taken advantage of their notoriety. The one who made himself known on networks, notably TikTok where he has more than two million subscribers, shares his knowledge of history and other themes while increasing the number of collaborations.

But for Mouhamed Saliou Ndiaye, beyond coming out a winner, this Air Senegal strategy raises the question of children’s exposure on social networks. At 14 years old, this young person, in fourth grade, is not a content creator. He found himself, almost in spite of himself, propelled onto social networks. An exhibition that can be double-edged, at a time when everything can change from tick to tat with a simple click.

Arame NDIAYE