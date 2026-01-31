Social Stability Pact: The Sg of the Csa received by the President of the Republic

The Secretary General (Sg) of the Confederation of Autonomous Trade Unions of Senegal (Csa), Elimane Diouf, was received in audience yesterday, Thursday January 29, by the President of the Republic. According to a note published on the social networks of the Presidency of the Republic, this meeting between Bassirou Diomaye Faye and the Sg of the Csa “allowed an in-depth exchange on the national socio-economic situation as well as on the issues linked to the Social Stability Pact, an essential pillar of national cohesion and sustainable development”.

The same source reports that Elimane Diouf welcomed “the efforts made by the State to improve the purchasing power of the population”. “The discussions also focused on key sectors directly affecting the lives of the Senegalese, particularly education, higher education, health, energy, transport and the retirement system,” adds the note. The press release indicates that “the Head of State reaffirms his attachment to governance based on listening, consultation and the search for lasting solutions in the service of social justice and economic progress”.

Aliou Ngamby NDIAYE