Social housing: SNHLM launches phase III of the Ngallèle project in Saint-Louis

The National Society for Low-Rent Housing (Snhlm) proceeded, in Ngallèle in the commune of Gandon, to the handover of the keys to the second phase of the social housing project and the official launch of the third phase. A ceremony chaired by the Secretary of State for Housing, Momath Talla Ndao, in the presence of administrative and territorial authorities.

For the general director of Snhlm, Bassirou Kébé, this step marks a decisive turning point in national housing policy. “This event constitutes a new stage in the concrete implementation of the national social housing policy, in perfect coherence with the Senegal 2050 National Transformation Agenda,” he underlined. Part of a structured recovery dynamic, the Ngallèle project symbolizes the effective start of housing programs outside the Dakar hub, in favor of territorial equity and the decentralization of the housing supply.

The third phase plans the production of more than 2,200 housing units by 2026, a record volume for the Sn. Presiding over the ceremony, the Secretary of State for Housing recalled that housing goes well beyond simple construction. “Housing is a foundation of human dignity, a factor of social stability and an essential pillar of territorial cohesion,” declared Momath Talla Ndao. According to him, the Ngallèle site embodies the government’s vision of planned and inclusive urbanization. “We are not only building houses, but laying the foundations of a real structuring housing hub for the territorial development of Saint-Louis,” he added.

During the ceremony, 35 beneficiaries received the keys to their homes, illustrating the revival of the construction sector and the State’s commitment to facilitating household access to decent, affordable and quality housing. Through this project, the State of Senegal and Snhlm reaffirm their desire to make social housing a major lever for development, social inclusion and territorial balance.