Silence, “Giorgio” records in the studio of eternity

“You are dust and to dust you shall return.” Journalist Georges Déthié Diop of Radio Futurs Medias (Rfm), who died yesterday, Wednesday February 11, will continue to live in the hearts of his friends, colleagues, parents and listeners through his voice.

A voice fell silent on Wednesday February 11, 2026. Radio Futursmedias (Rfm) lost Georges Déthié Diop. The Senegalese media landscape has lost a voice. Cars, offices, homes and other shops will no longer hear his “ladies and gentlemen, it’s noon, newspaper time”. In the commune of Ndiaganiao, a son was taken away. In the village of Ndiandiaye, we mourn an exemplary neighbor. “It’s a great loss,” says Aly Diouf, of the national daily “Le Soleil”, who is from the same neighborhood as the deceased. He remembers him as an “affable man of exquisite courtesy”. Aly Diouf also salutes the memory of the professional who passed away. Coming from the 35th promotion of the Center for the Study of Information Sciences and Techniques (Cesti), the deceased rubbed shoulders with E. Massiga Faye of “Soleil”.

Of Georges, the latter says: “With solid training in the field of documentary information at Ebad before Cesti, “Giorgio”, as I called him, had this concern for precision. He was very careful.” “He worked hard until the last minute” For his colleague Macoumba Bèye, this man we heard behind the microphone was of “immeasurable dimension”. This characteristic of GDD, under the pen of Mr. Faye, is expressed this way: “His sunny smile never left him. With a rare kindness, he had the ability to put the people around him at ease.” George leaves. But, with his classmate, Georges stays. “With this abyss of sadness that inhabits us, this thought from the writer Jean d’Ormesson is very appropriate: ‘There is something stronger than death, it is the presence of the absent, in the memory of the living'”, concludes the friend.

From Cesti to Rfm, Macoumba Bèye and Georges Déthié Diop have had more than twenty years of companionship. Which testifies to the loyalty that the deceased knew how to show. He was loyal to friends, and “always faithful to the post”, as underlined by Mr. Bèye. The proof: “He never looked for justifications to be able to be absent.” The ultimate proof: “He worked hard until the last minute because he did the 7 o’clock news. I was expecting him to be the guest on Rfm matin, and he didn’t come.” He will no longer see him alive. Georges, Macoumba informs, “could have taken advantage of many situations, but he chose to live differently”. Indeed, the Déthié that MB knew is one of those men who count dignity among their values. In this dignity he lived. With his dignity, he left. Faithful he was. Worthy he was. Unifying, too. “I don’t know of a relationship that ended badly between him and someone, and the cause could not be his fault,” testifies the classmate, friend and colleague. “I am really sad to have lost someone who I can consider as a model”: this last sentence from Macoumba Bèye can undoubtedly be said by more than one, concerning Georges Déthié Diop. Many, like Boubacar Dieng, also a journalist, paid tribute in their own way to the memory of their “dear master”. Georges Déthié Diop has left for the kingdom of eternity, leaving behind a voice that will remain immortal in the hearts of friends, colleagues, relatives and listeners. He will be buried this Saturday, February 14 in Ndiaganiao, his native village.

By Moussa SECK