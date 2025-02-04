Sherif Nada: “Egypt is held alongside Burkina Faso in this test”

Burkinabé Prime Minister Jean-Emmanuel Ouédraogo welcomed the Egyptian ambassador to Burkina Faso, Sherif Nada, carrying a message from the head of the Egyptian government. The latter reaffirms his support for the Burkinabé authorities in their fight against terrorism.

“Egypt remains alongside Burkina Faso in these difficult times and supports its efforts to eliminate the forces of evil”said the Egyptian diplomat stationed in Ouagadougou. In addition to transmitting a letter of congratulations from the Egyptian Prime Minister to his Burkinabé counterpart, Sherif Nada reiterated the commitment of his country to accompany Burkina Faso in his fight against terrorism, according to Prime Minister.

During this audience held on Monday, February 3, 2025, the exchanges also focused on the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two nations. “Burkina Faso and Egypt have excellent reports, with many opportunities to explore, especially in the commercial field. The opening of markets will promote exchanges for the benefit of our populations ”said the Egyptian diplomat.

For his part, the head of the Burkinabé government reaffirmed his desire to consolidate this cooperation and encouraged the ambassador to last in this dynamic. In addition, he insisted on the need to intensify bilateral relations in order to promote the common interests beneficial to the two countries.