DRC: The M23 announces a unilateral ceasefire after its offensive in Goma

The rebel M23 movement announced on Monday evening a unilateral ceasefire from Tuesday, invoking “humanitarian reasons”.

This decision comes after a violent offensive in the city of Goma, located in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and while President Félix Tshisekedi promised a “vigorous response”.

The M23, supported by Rwandan forces according to Kinshasa, said in a statement that this truce aims to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid in a city harshly experienced by the fighting and the looting of humanitarian organizations. However, the absence of consultation with the Congolese government, which qualifies the M23 as a terrorist group, raises doubts about the credibility of this commitment.

In addition, the rebels have assured that they did not want to seize Bukavu, capital of South Kivu, despite a reported presence of their troops on this strategic axis. A declaration welcomed with skepticism in Kinshasa, where the threat of advance to Bukavu has already led to the recruitment campaigns of volunteers to defend the city.

On the diplomatic level, an extraordinary summit will bring together on Saturday in Dar es Salaam the Congolese and Rwandan presidents under the aegis of the community of Eastern African States (EAC) and the Development Community of Southern Africa ( SADC). This meeting will be crucial to avoid climbing the conflict and try to bring stability back to a region shaken by persistent tensions.