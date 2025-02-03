South Africa: Donald Trump condemns the law of expropriation and cuts funding

US President Donald Trump accused South Africa on February 2 of confiscation of land, following the adoption of an expropriation law by his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa. He also announced the suspension of any funding for South Africa while an investigation is conducted.

This law, promulgated at the end of January, authorizes the South African government, in specific situations and in the name of the general interest, to expropriate without compensation. The question of land ownership deeply divides South Africa. The majority of land remains in the hands of the white minority, a legacy of an expropriation policy during apartheid.

Efforts to correct this inequality arouse criticism, especially from conservatives like Elon Musk, a South African billionaire, who has been close to Donald Trump. On his social social network, Donald Trump wrote: “South Africa confiscated from land and very badly treats certain categories of people. »» He added: “I will cut any future funding for South Africa until a complete survey on this situation is completed! »»

The Pretoria government defends the law, specifying, however, that it does not authorize arbitrary expropriations. Before any expropriation, the authorities must try to reach an agreement with the owners.