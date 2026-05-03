Series of battery thefts: two suspects arrested in Jaxaay

The Jaxaay district police station, also covering the areas of Parcelles Assainies and Niacourab, arrested two individuals suspected of being behind several thefts of vehicle batteries on April 22, 2026.

The investigation was opened following three complaints recorded on April 17, 2026. The victims stated that they noticed, in the early morning, the disappearance of the batteries of their vehicles, parked in front of their respective homes overnight.

The investigations carried out by the Research Brigade have enabled a decisive breakthrough thanks to the use of video surveillance images. These clearly show two individuals leaving the scene, each carrying a vehicle battery, making their identification easier.

Arrested during the day of April 22, the two suspects initially denied the facts during their hearing. But confronted with visual evidence, they finally confessed, while trying to limit their involvement to a single case of theft. Investigators are continuing their investigations, in particular to identify a possible receiver and determine if the suspects are involved in other similar thefts in the area.