Employment and employability of young people and women: An adapted training project launched Wednesday in Kolda

Bonaventure Kalamo, deputy governor of Kolda, chaired last Wednesday, April 22, the launching ceremony of the project to strengthen access for adolescent girls, young people and women to adapted qualifying training (Prajef). An initiative supported by EDUCO, a development support association supported by Spanish cooperation.

It is in the presence of administrative and territorial authorities, development actors and partners, and communities that the project to strengthen access for adolescent girls, young people and women to adapted qualifying training (Prajef) was officially launched in Kolda. It is implemented by “EDUCO”, a global development cooperation structure, in partnership with the Senegalese Women’s Council and with the support of the Spanish international development cooperation agency (Aecid).

According to Babacar Ndong, country director of Educo / Senegal, the PRAJEF project constitutes a concrete response to the challenges of socio-economic integration of young people and women. It aims to strengthen their skills and promote their economic autonomy.

“With a duration of two years (2026-2028), the project will be implemented in 10 municipalities, distributed between the departments of Kolda, Medina Yoro Foula and Sédhiou, areas characterized by high vulnerability and limited access to training and integration services. In total, the project will directly impact 400 beneficiaries and 5,000 other people indirectly,” indicated Babacar Ndong, country director of EDUCO/Senegal.

Javier Vega Barral representative of Spanish cooperation

Mr. Vega Barral took the opportunity to present the new partnership framework between Senegal and Spain for the period 2026-2030, focused in particular on youth employment.

In this regard, he indicated that access for young people, particularly girls, to certified professional training with an inclusive and gender-sensitive approach is one of the priorities of this partnership.

Welcoming the achievements of the Educo association in the Kolda region, Bonaventure Kalamo, deputy governor, affirmed that the PRAJEF project constitutes a strategic investment in human capital, essential to sustainable development. He also highlighted the challenges related to access to skills training in the regions of Kolda and Sédhiou, which the project aims to address.

Also, he insisted on the importance of collaboration between training centers, companies, master craftsmen and technical services to ensure the success of the project.

Pope Coly NGOME