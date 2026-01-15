Sédhiou: Motorcycle taxi transport paralyzed

Motorcycle taxi drivers suspended their activity this Monday, October 12 throughout the municipal area of ​​Sédhiou. The latter denounce the traffic control operations increased by the police in recent times. “Since the arrival of the police in Sédhiou we have been under pressure and this is not at all normal,” denounced Pape Kélountane Djighaly, president of the motorcycle taxi drivers. According to him, the police carry out an operation three to four times a week and it is excessive. “When they catch one of us for lacking a helmet or something else, they ask you to pay the fine via Wave or they charge you 3000 F without a receipt. Some of us are even abused. We want this to stop,” he lambasted.

The Sédhiou region is one of the poorest localities in the country. In this southern part of the country, the motorcycle taxi transport activity constitutes a source of income for many young people. “By launching into motorcycle taxi transport,” adds Pape Kélountane Djighaly, “we wanted to find an alternative to unemployment and stay in the country.” The motorcycle taxi drivers said they met the governor to decry the actions of the police on the ground without success. Three motorcycle taxi drivers were arrested.