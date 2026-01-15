Basic necessities: Reduction of 50 CFA francs on the price of a kg of ordinary broken rice

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce announced a reduction in the official price of a kilogram of ordinary broken rice, intended to support the purchasing power of Senegalese households. As of January 6, 2026, the price increases from 350 to 300 CFA francs in the Dakar region.

In a press release signed by Serigne Guèye Diop, the ministry specifies that “at the level of other regions of the country, this fixed price will be increased by a transport differential determined by each Regional Consumer Council”.

This reduction of 50 CFA francs aims to “improve the purchasing power of households while contributing to the strengthening of national food security”, recalling that ordinary broken rice is “an essential component of the diet for more than 90% of Senegalese households”.

Importers, wholesalers and retailers are invited to respect this new price, under penalty of sanctions. “Controls on the markets will be intensified to ensure the effective implementation of this measure,” warns the ministry, adding that “any failure to comply with this obligation will result in the application of the sanctions provided for by the regulations in force.”

The Government is also continuing “careful monitoring of the evolution of food prices and, if necessary, will implement additional measures in order to preserve the purchasing power of citizens”.