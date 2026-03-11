Saraya: Two dead in a new landslide on an artisanal gold panning site

A new deadly landslide occurred on Friday at an artisanal gold panning site in the village of Léfakho, in the commune of Khossanto, department of Saraya. Two gold miners lost their lives after the sudden collapse of a gallery in which they were working.

According to witnesses, the tragedy occurred while the victims were at the bottom of a hand-dug well. Alerted by the landslide, their companions immediately tried to rescue them, digging with their bare hands to extract them from the rubble. Despite their efforts, the two men did not survive.

Artisanal gold panning, which attracts many young people looking for quick income to this gold-producing area in the east of the country, remains a particularly dangerous activity. Absence of protective equipment, galleries dug without respecting technical standards, lack of supervision and control: working conditions favor fatal accidents.

Faced with the recurrence of these tragedies, local actors are calling for the strengthening of controls and better organization of the sector in order to prevent further loss of human life.

In Léfakho, the population, still in shock, fears that these tragedies will increase if urgent measures are not taken.