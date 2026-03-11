Saint-Louis: The 7th Diama reconstructive surgery camp scheduled for March 28 to April 4

After a sixth edition marked by 52 surgical interventions, the Société de Cultures Légumières (SCL) and Interplast-France / Chirurgie Sans Frontières are launching the 7th free plastic surgery mission from March 28 to April 4, 2026 in Diama.

Humanitarian mobilization continues in Diama. Building on the positive results recorded in February 2025, the Société de Cultures Légumières (SCL), in partnership with Interplast-France / Chirurgie Sans Frontières, is preparing the 7th edition of its free reconstructive surgery camp. During the previous mission, held from February 15 to 22, 2025 under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Social Action and with the support of the Saint-Louis Medical Region, the medical team carried out 148 specialized consultations and 52 surgical interventions, illustrating the concrete impact of this initiative. Director of human resources at SCL, Khadiatou Nael Thiam highlights the scope of the event. “This mission has taken on a real event dimension and allows several patients to benefit from reconstructive plastic surgeries following burns or malformations,” she declared. She insisted on the human dimension of the program. “This mission changes lives by bringing smiles back to people who had lost hope,” she says. Scheduled from March 28 to April 4, 2026 at the SCL health center in Diama, the new campaign will mobilize multidisciplinary teams. The SCL doctor, Dr Abdou Karim Diagne, clarified the issue. “The objective is to offer plastic surgery care to populations who do not have easy access to this type of care,” said Dr. Diagne. The targeted pathologies concern in particular cleft lip and palate, after-effects of burns, scars as well as certain lipomas and skin cysts. Beyond the figures, the organizers are banking on the social impact of the initiative, which promotes reintegration and improves the quality of life of operated patients. The organizers announced that registrations remain open for those concerned across the national territory.