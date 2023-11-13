Samuel Eto’o: his younger brother David, victim of burglary (photo)

The younger brother of the Cameroon international, Samuel Eto’o was the victim of burglary while he was shopping. He made it known through the publication of a video on his social networks.

David Eto’o, the younger brother of Samuel Eto’o, the Cameroon international and current President of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) was the victim of a burglary over the weekend. In fact, he parked his vehicle in a parking lot to go shopping and malicious people broke the rear window. The latter took away valuable objects and a large sum. “ I parked my car in Bali at Sisco, my Prado. They took 2 million from the car, my diamond Nokia phone, a Rolex watch from the Berlutti bag “, declared David Eto’o.

The latter, who is usually calm and jovial, very affected by this situation, does not intend to remain without doing anything. “ Tomorrow I wouldn’t like people to say that I’m Eto’o’s little brother because I’m not going to lose anything. I’m sure I’ll find this “, he stressed. He also published a video to present the damage.

As a reminder, David Eto’o is also a former Union de Douala player.