Rwanda – Guinea: Kagame and Doumbouya want to strengthen the Kigali-Conakry axis

After his visit to Senegal, Rwandan President Paul Kagame went to Conakry where he met the Head of State, Mamadi Doumbouya. Official sources said the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation.

“ President Kagame arrived in Conakry for a visit where he was received by President Mamadi Doumbouya”Rwandan officials announced this Monday, May 13, 2024.

In Conakry, Paul Kagame and his host Mamadi Doumbouya held a one-on-one meeting “to discuss ways to strengthen the existing productive bilateral cooperation between Rwanda and Guinea in various sectors, including digitalization, trade and investments”.

During his stay in Conakry, Paul Kagame met Hadja André Touré, the wife of the late Ahmed Sékou Touré, first President of independent Guinea. These moments were full of emotion. Paul Kagame was very happy to shake the hand of the wife of revolutionary Ahmed Sékou Touré, who demonstrated committed leadership to lead Guinea to independence.