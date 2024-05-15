Morocco: a terrorist cell dismantled, 4 people arrested

Morocco's Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations (BCIJ) announced the dismantling of a terrorist cell affiliated with the Islamic State. Four individuals were arrested as part of this operation, and a paramilitary arsenal as well as extremist documents were seized during the searches.

An operation carried out by the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations (BCIJ) of Morocco made it possible to dismantle a terrorist cell operating in the towns of Tiznit and Sidi Slimane. Special forces from the Rapid Intervention Brigade arrested four individuals aged 22 to 44, all affiliated with the Islamic State, according to a BCIJ statement.

During searches of the suspects' homes, authorities seized a paramilitary arsenal including a tactical vest, a helmet, a viewfinder, a hood, as well as extremist manuscripts and electronic media. These elements will be subject to in-depth digital expertise as part of the ongoing investigation.

The first information collected suggests that the members of this cell aimed to gather financial and logistical resources to carry out terrorist projects on Moroccan territory, with the aim of disrupting public order and establishing terror.