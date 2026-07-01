Road maintenance: Madagascar draws inspiration from the financing model supported by FERA

The Autonomous Road Maintenance Fund (FERA) hosted, from June 16 to 18, 2026 in Dakar, an official mission from the Road Fund of the Republic of Madagascar. Objective: to learn about the Senegalese experience in mobilizing resources and financing road maintenance, an area in which Senegal is today considered a reference on the continent.

Led by the president of the Orientation and Administration Council of the Malagasy Road Fund, the delegation came to study the mechanisms that allow FERA to ensure financing for the maintenance of the road network. According to the head of mission, Mr. Zarnelson Andrianfinsaina, this visit aimed to “draw inspiration from the Senegalese model in terms of mobilization and financing of road maintenance” while promoting the sharing of experiences and good practices between the two institutions.

The Malagasy official explained that the choice of Senegal is based on several factors, including “the quality of its road infrastructure” and a level of service exceeding 80%. He also highlighted the excellent diplomatic relations between Dakar and Antananarivo.

During their stay, the Malagasy technicians and administrative staff increased their discussions with their Senegalese counterparts on the financing mechanisms of the sector. The discussions focused in particular on the status of FERA, its technical and financial supervision, the regulatory mechanisms guaranteeing resources intended for road maintenance, as well as the financing of local authorities and their participation in maintenance work.

Other questions relating to technical and financial partners, access to financial markets, the involvement of transporters in the mobilization of resources, procurement and the role of the accounting agent were also addressed.

The mission also met officials of the Road Works and Management Agency (AGEROUTE), thus strengthening its understanding of the Senegalese model of road infrastructure management.

Enriching exchanges

At the end of the three days of work, the Malagasy delegation declared itself satisfied with the results obtained. “The exchanges and meetings held during our stay on Senegalese soil were very enriching,” said Mr. Andrianfinsaina, praising the performance achieved by FERA in mobilizing resources and financing road maintenance. He added that “lessons learned and good practices will be implemented” in Madagascar.

For her part, the Director General of FERA, Soukèye Diop Fam, welcomed the choice made to Senegal for this exchange mission. Also president of the West Africa Focal Group of the Association of African Road Maintenance Funds (AFERA), she recalled that “Senegal and Madagascar, like other African countries, share the same difficulties and the same challenges to overcome in the area of ​​mobilization and financing of road maintenance”.

Ms. Diop Fam also announced that AFERA ​​is currently working on the development of a standard model for a Road Maintenance Fund. An initiative which aims to provide common responses to the many challenges facing the continent in the development and preservation of its road infrastructure.