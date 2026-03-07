(REDIFF) Capital portraits: Adji Sokhna Mbaye reveals the secrets of a dazzling career

The West African Development Bank (Boad) appointed Senegalese Adji Sokhna Mbaye as general manager of its new entity Boad Market Solutions on February 17. On this occasion, Le Soleil Digital invites you to (re)discover this video in which Adji Sokhna Mbaye looks back on his career within major international financial centers, notably in Hong Kong then in London, before joining the regional financial institution through its branch dedicated to securitization.

Adji Sokhna Mbaye also addresses the issues of Securitization for States and companies facing the burden of debt. Discover this financial mechanism….