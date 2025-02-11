Real Madrid – Man City: Pep Guardiola is wary of Mbappé

Pep Guardiola was this on Monday at a press conference on Monday, on the eve of the shock against Real Madrid in the Champions League. And the Manchester City coach says he fears the Madrid attack, led by Kylian Mbappé.

They are undoubtedly the two European giants who had more difficulties during the first round of this new format of the Champions League. Difficult to qualify for dams, Manchester City and Real Madrid will deliver a decisive double confrontation, with the challenge for the knockout stages. The allée round is scheduled for Tuesday evening at Etihad Stadium.

Faced with journalists this Monday, Pep Guardiola spoke out of the Skyblues who came out victorious from this match. And the Spanish technician is greatly wary of the Madrid attack, led by the Mbappé-Vinicius-Rodrygo trio.

“It is impossible to control these players (Mbappé, Vinicius, Rodrygo …) on both matches. They are all exceptional. It is necessary to reduce their influence to the maximum. You have to have the ability to stop them when you have the ball and prevent them from running. You have to be clear about how to play and you have to read the game. We know what will happen, but we will try to impose our game, to be intelligent to get a good result at the Bernabéu ”he said in remarks relayed by Footmercato.

This includes a big work from the Cityzen defense which must take out the artillery to try to annihilate the supersonic speed of Mbappé or the confusing dribles of the Brazilians Vinicius and Rodrygo. In any case, defender Ruben Dias does not fear the French striker.

“We have already faced this player many times … And even there, he was not the only one to threaten us, there was Lionel Messi or Neymar. When we arrive at this stage of the Champions League, what can we expect? He has the ability to be more in motion and we must try to be good in defense ”he said. See you tomorrow evening from 9 p.m. (GMT+1) for the verdict.