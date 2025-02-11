Official: Sami Trabelsi, new national coach of Tunisia

The Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) formalized, this Monday, February 10, the appointment of Sami Trabelsi as national coach. At 57, he found the Carthage Eagles, a team he had already managed between 2011 and 2013.

This return comes after the termination, last October, of the Faouzi Benzarti contract, one of the most respected coaches in the country. His passage was short -lived, with less than five months spent at the head of the selection.

The FTF relies on Trabelsi’s experience to instill new dynamics into the national team. The challenge is big: Tunisia will quickly be efficient with two crucial games in March against Liberia and Malawi, as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Trabelsi’s return marks a new stage for Tunisian football. It remains to be seen whether his past experience and his knowledge of local football will allow the Carthage Eagles to achieve their goals.