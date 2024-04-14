Rainford Kalaba: Zambian football legend involved in serious traffic accident (video)

This Saturday, April 13, 2024, former TP Mazembe captain, Rainford Kalaba, was involved in a traffic accident around Lusaka, Zambia.

According to reports, a woman who accompanied him lost her life on the spot, while Kalaba himself was seriously injured and taken to hospital. At the moment, the exact circumstances of the accident remain to be determined, but this news has shaken the sports community and football fans across the country.

Rainford Kalaba, born August 14, 1986, is a Zambian football legend. He played as a midfielder for Linafoot club, TP Mazembe. His international career was also impressive, with 103 caps for the Zambia national team.