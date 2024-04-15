Cameroon: a journalist atrociously murdered, her body cut into pieces

The lifeless body in a state of putrefaction of Sylvie Louisette Ngo Yebel, a trained journalist and communicator, was found in the Elig-Essono district during the day of Sunday, April 7, 2024. Kidnapped then murdered in Yaounde, her cut-up remains were put in suitcases.

While the murder of journalist Martinez Zogo continues to shake Cameroon, a new tragedy is hitting the profession. Sylvie Louisette Ngo Yebel was found dead this Sunday, April 7 at 8:30 a.m., in the Elig-Edzoa district, in Yaoundé. This trained journalist had been kidnapped the evening before.

His assassination was confirmed by a press release from the Commission for Central African Forests (Comifac), the sub-regional institution in charge of forests. In a press release made public this Tuesday, April 9, 2024, Comifac announces the death of Louisette Sylvie Ngo Yebel, wife of Founga.

According to the institution's press release, the communications expert serving at the executive secretariat of Comifac, of Cameroonian nationality, was “assassinated. » His lifeless body was discovered on Sunday April 7, 2024 in Yaoundé, Cameroon. His body was cut into three parts and packed into two suitcases.