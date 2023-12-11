PSG: Achraf Hakimi absent from training

Moroccan right-back Achraf Hakimi will not be at the camp this Friday for today’s training session, 24 hours before the match against FC Nantes in Ligue 1, PSG announced in a press release.

PSG could do without Achraf Hakimi, while the Parisians face FC Nantes this Saturday at the Parc des Princes, on the occasion of the 15th day of Ligue 1. Essential piece of Luis Enrique this season, the Moroccan right side has not did not take part in this Friday’s training session at the lodge camp.

If his absence is not due to a health problem, the Parisian club has not given precise details on the case of the Atlas Lion. Indeed, in a short press release, the reigning French champions simply indicated that their player is absent for personal reasons.

Winner of Le Havre (2-0) last Sunday, PSG occupies the sole lead in Ligue 1, with four points more than its runner-up Nice. Against Nantes in the middle of the table this Saturday, the Parisians must continue to maintain their advantage in the ranking. Especially since a victory would put them in a good position for the trip to Germany on Wednesday, for the clash against Dortmund in the 6th day of the Champions League group stage.

Second in Group F but threatened by AC Milan and Newcastle, the French must avoid defeat against BVB or at least hope for a draw between the Italians and the English to snatch their ticket to the round of 16.