Protect and promote our heritage (By Oumar KANDE)

The El Hadj Djily Mbaye palace in Louga deserves a better fate. A majestic estate which is the pride of the Ndiambour-Ndiambour (Lougatois) and even the Senegalese, certain parts of the grand palace are in a state of deterioration. The family of the former billionaire tries as best they can to maintain the place, but this is not an easy thing given the size of the building. Such a symbolic place should not remain closed for months. On site, we are informed that it is generally only occupied during Gamou (celebration of the birth of the prophet); When a head of state or other influential politician comes to Louga, he and his delegation also stay in the palace which has around ten residences offering the comfort of large hotels. Beyond these events, it often remains unoccupied.

It is urgent to find an adequate model for maintaining and operating the premises. Given the vision of its builder who wanted to receive great personalities from the world for the happiness of Lougatois, these places could benefit from tourist promotion from dedicated State structures. It would be interesting, as part of the promotion of local tourism, to have a collaboration with the family of Baye Djily Mbaye for the exploitation of the place. Many Senegalese would be happy to spend a weekend in this magnificent palace, which has hosted distinguished guests like Félix Houphouët Boigny, while visiting the little-known tourist potential of Louga.

In China, for example, on the shores of Lake Erhai, in the province of Yunnan, a house which just received a visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping a few years ago has become a must-see for all tourists. The peasant’s home was transformed into a museum and several commercial activities developed in the neighborhood. This is just the result of the valorization of symbolic places and the El Hadj Djily Mbaye palace is one of them.