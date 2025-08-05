Presidential election 2025 in Cameroon: Maurice Kamto definitively dismissed from the race

The Cameroonian Constitutional Council rejected, this Tuesday, August 5, the request of Maurice Kamto, leader of the opposition, disputing his exclusion from the presidential election of October 12. His candidacy had been invalidated by Elections Cameroon (Elecam), the body in charge of the organization of the ballot.

With this decision, confirmed without the possibility of appeal, Maurice Kamto will not be able to face outgoing president Paul Biya. Seized to challenge his ouster, the president of Manidem hoped to be reinstated on the official list of candidates. In vain.

His lawyers have denounced a more political than legal decision. “The decision rendered is more political than legal”estimated Me Hyppolyte Tiakouang, member of his defense team.

According to national television, thirty-five appeals had been introduced before the deadline set for July 28 at midnight. Among them, that of Kamto, invested by his party, was among the most anticipated. On July 26, Elecam had published the official list of the 13 candidates selected on the 83 application files submitted.