Premier League: Mohamed Salah elected player of the month for October

With 5 goals scored in three matches during the month, Mohamed Salah was voted best player of October in the Premier League this Friday.

First reward of the season for Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool striker was elected player of the month for October in the Premier League this Friday. This is thanks to his five goals scored in three matches during the previous month. The Pharaoh notably scored two doubles against Brighton and Everton.

The Egyptian succeeds Tottenham players James Maddison (August) and Son Heung-min (September). With 8 goals in 11 games this season in the league, the 31-year-old currently occupies second place in the Premier League scoring charts. A stat which, however, did not help him avoid defeat for his team on Thursday in the Europa League, beaten by Toulouse (2-3) in France.