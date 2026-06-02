Prayer at the Grand Mosque: the Head of State calls for strengthening national solidarity

The President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, performed, this Thursday, the Eid el-Kébir (Tabaski) prayer at the Great Mosque of Dakar, in the presence of Imam Ratib, several religious authorities and a large crowd of faithful.

At the end of the prayer, the President of the Republic insisted on the need to consolidate national solidarity, particularly in a context where many families face economic difficulties to celebrate the holiday.

He expressed his gratitude to those who were able to perform Tabaski in good conditions, while sending a message of solidarity to the Senegalese who did not have the means to fully celebrate this festival. The Head of State recalled that the spirit of Tabaski is based above all on sharing and mutual aid.

“No Senegalese is alone as long as we know how to share,” he declared.

The president also invited religious and customary guides to continue to carry the country in their prayers, emphasizing their central role in stability and national cohesion.

In this sense, he entrusted to the religious authorities the concerns of the country, in particular peace, social cohesion, the health of families and national prosperity. He also had a thought for the forces engaged outside the national territory, called upon to defend the interests of the country.

The Head of State finally expressed prayers for the nation and called for collective spiritual mobilization in favor of peace and development in Senegal.

S. GUEYE