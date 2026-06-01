National Dialogue Day: Deputy Governor of Thiès calls for strengthening social cohesion through dialogue

On this blessed day of Tabaski, coinciding with the National Dialogue Day, the deputy governor of Thiès, Ababacar Sadikh Niang, launched an appeal to the populations of the region in favor of solidarity, social cohesion and dialogue.

He spoke on the sidelines of the Tabaski prayer in Tivaouane, where he represented the President of the Republic at the Khalkhouss mosque.

According to him, solidarity, dialogue and social cohesion are cardinal values ​​which underpin the Senegalese exception, making Senegal an island of stability in a sub-regional and regional context marked by instability. According to the deputy governor, the main lesson to be learned from this festival remains the importance of acceptance of divine will as well as submission to the instructions and recommendations of Allah.

This is why Ababacar Sadikh Niang invited the populations of the region to cultivate and perpetuate these values ​​on a daily basis, but also to respect the laws, regulations and symbolic values ​​which govern our society, both in homes and in public spaces.

The deputy governor also congratulated all the territorial actors who contributed to good preparation for the Tabaski festival, despite some constraints noted. He concluded his remarks by requesting prayers for religious guides, as well as for unity, stability, concord and shared prosperity in Senegal.

Ibrahima Ndiaye