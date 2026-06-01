51 years of ECOWAS: solidarity, democratic governance and implementation of regional policies, these evils which plague the institution

Deepen solidarity, strengthen democratic governance and accelerate the implementation of regional policies that bring concrete benefits to their citizens; These are, among other things, the projects facing the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). This was underlined on Thursday by the president of the institution’s commission, Dr Omar Alieu Touray. He was speaking during the celebration of the organization’s 51st anniversary.

It has certainly existed since 1975 and has certainly made remarkable progress, but the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) still faces challenges that undermine its unity, the implementation of community policies and social cohesion within the populations of the union.

“The challenges we face today – terrorism, climate change, unconstitutional changes of government, poverty and economic disparity – are daunting. But our collective desire to overcome them is just as important,” noted the president of the ECOWAS commission, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, during the celebration of the 51st anniversary of the institution.

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According to him, ECOWAS is “better and stronger” when it acts as a community. In fact, the commission chairman acknowledged that their strength lies in their unity, in their common identity and in the spirit of solidarity that defines the union.

“Faced with evolving political, economic and security challenges, your leadership remains essential. The task before us now is to deepen solidarity, strengthen democratic governance and accelerate the implementation of regional policies that bring concrete benefits to our citizens,” he said.

To the people of ECOWAS, he testifies, they are “the true beating heart” of this Community. On this, Mr. Touray recalls that their vision of integration ultimately aims to improve their daily lives, create opportunities for their youth, empower women, facilitate trade and guarantee peace and security beyond their borders.

Demonstrate even “more innovation, efficiency…”

“As we look to the future, we must place you at the center of all our actions, ensuring that ECOWAS remains a people-driven Community, one that listens, responds and delivers on the promises and aspirations of our founding fathers,” he maintained.

Thus, to build the ECOWAS of tomorrow, the president of the commission believes that it will be necessary to demonstrate even “more innovation, efficiency and collaboration” between their institutions.

“As we begin this new chapter, we must face our realities with lucidity and courage. Threats related to insecurity, disinformation, economic vulnerability and climate change demand bold, coordinated and forward-looking responses,” he stressed.

Building the ECOWAS of tomorrow today means investing in peace and security, strengthening regional economic integration, advancing digital transformation and fostering a culture of responsibility and good governance.

“This means building trust between institutions and citizens, and ensuring that our Community remains relevant, responsive and resilient. Let us therefore renew our collective commitment to the founding ideals of ECOWAS. Let us act in unity and with a clear vision. And let’s work together – governments, citizens and institutions – to build a community that future generations will be proud to inherit,” he said.

Mariama DIEME