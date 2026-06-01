Centenary of Abdoulaye Wade: tributes from President Bassirou Diomaye Faye

The President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, paid tribute to Abdoulaye Wade, on the occasion of the latter’s centenary celebrated on May 29, 2026.

In a message published on his social networks, the head of state underlined the unique place occupied by the former president in national political history. “President Abdoulaye Wade is one hundred years old today. The Republic of Senegal is not yet seventy – and discovers that it is younger than the man whose life is intertwined with its own,” wrote Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

The President of the Republic also insisted on the contribution of the former head of state to the construction of the country, believing that he “saw the birth” of independent Senegal and “helped it grow”.

On behalf of the Nation, Bassirou Diomaye Faye sent his prayers and wishes to the former Senegalese leader. “I wish President Abdoulaye Wade a centenary of peace, serenity and light, and I pray to God to leave him to us for a long time to come,” he declared, before concluding with “Jërëjëf, President Wade”.

Born on May 29, 1926, Abdoulaye Wade remains one of the major figures in Senegalese political life. A historical opponent of the socialist regime, he came to power in 2000 during the country’s first democratic change. SG