May 29, 1926 – May 29, 2026: Abdoulaye Wade, 100 years of an extraordinary political destiny

Former President Abdoulaye Wade celebrates his 100th birthday this Friday, marking a century of life combining political commitment, democratic struggles and conquest of power. Founder of the Senegalese Democratic Party (Pds), Mr. Wade remains one of the most significant figures in the contemporary political history of Senegal.

Born officially on May 29, 1926 in Saint-Louis, Abdoulaye Wade followed a brilliant training between Senegal and France. A former student of the William Ponty school, he pursued higher studies in Paris, Besançon and Grenoble, where he accumulated several diplomas in law, economics, philosophy and sociology.

Returning to Senegal following independence, he taught law at the University of Dakar, today Cheikh Anta Diop University, while pursuing a career as a lawyer.

In 1962, he participated in the defense of Mamadou Dia during the trial linked to the political crisis opposing the latter to President Léopold Sédar Senghor.

On July 31, 1974, he created the Senegalese Democratic Party in a context dominated by the single party. Nicknamed “Ndiombor” (“smart hare”) by Senghor, Wade gradually established himself as the main opponent of the socialist regime. After several unsuccessful presidential candidacies in 1978, 1983, 1988 and 1993, he finally came to power in March 2000 by defeating Abdou Diouf in the second round, establishing the first democratic change in Senegal.

President of the Republic from 2000 to 2012, Abdoulaye Wade launched several major infrastructure projects, but his magisterium was also marked by heated controversies, notably around his candidacy for a third term and the question of the succession of his son Karim Wade.

Beaten in 2012 by Macky Sall, his former Prime Minister, he gradually withdrew from the political scene and has since divided his time between Dakar and Versailles, in France.

On the occasion of this centenary, the State of Senegal is planning several events paying tribute to the former head of state. The official festivities are scheduled to begin on June 4.

Salla GUEYE