Potato: national production of more than 255,000 tonnes expected

The national potato campaign for 2026 is expected to reach a production of more than 255,000 tonnes, according to projections from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Livestock. This quantity greatly exceeds the estimated needs of the national market, estimated at 210,000 tonnes over 14 months, covering periods of high consumption such as Tabaski, Magal de Touba and the end-of-year celebrations.

At the official launch of the harvest, Minister Mabouba Diagne declared: “We can look forward to this campaign with confidence, because projections place national production well above our needs, even in periods of high consumption.”

He stressed on the APS that this performance is based on better availability of quality seeds and improved cultivation techniques.

The minister also insisted on the need to strengthen cold storage capacities to guarantee stability of supply throughout the year.

“Our current capabilities still fall short of what our ambition requires. We call on private investors to become more involved in this sector,” he added.

Beyond meeting national needs, Mabouba Diagne paved the way for export opportunities to the sub-region, citing Mali, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast.

“We are considering innovative trade mechanisms to promote our production surplus,” he concluded, marking Senegal’s desire to become a major regional player in the sector.