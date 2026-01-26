CAN 2025: the Minister of Youth and Sports welcomes a “historic” victory for the Lions of Senegal

The day after the coronation of the Senegal national team at the 2025 African Cup of Nations (CAN), won against Morocco, the Ministry of Youth and Sports paid a vibrant tribute to the Lions and all the actors who contributed to this continental consecration.

In a press release of thanks, Madam Minister of Youth and Sports expressed, “on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Senegal and on her own behalf, her deep gratitude to all the actors involved in this great adventure”. She describes the Lions’ victory as a “historic victory”, stressing that it once again puts Senegal “at the top of African football”.

The minister addresses her “warmest congratulations” to the players of the national team, saluting their “exemplary commitment”, their “remarkable fighting spirit” and their “unfailing patriotism”. According to the press release, this performance thrilled the entire Nation and strengthened national pride around the colors of Senegal.

The official document also highlights the determining role of the technical and medical staff as well as that of the Senegalese Football Federation. The minister salutes their “rigorous and visionary work”, considering that their “determined” management was a key factor in this continental recognition.

Furthermore, a strong tribute is paid to Senegalese supporters, the diaspora and communities established abroad. In the press release, the Minister thanks “the entire Senegalese people for their exceptional mobilization, their fervor and their unwavering support throughout the competition”.

For the Ministry of Youth and Sports, this victory goes beyond the sporting framework. It is presented as “that of an entire Nation united around its values ​​of courage, discipline, solidarity and excellence”, and reinforces “the Government’s vision in terms of the development and influence of Senegalese sport”.