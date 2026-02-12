PM Ousmane Sonko: “We have very high ambitions for the National Police”

The government has very high ambitions for the National Police, its human resources, its living and working conditions without protection. This was noted on Tuesday by Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko during a visit to the General Directorate of the National Police.

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko reiterated his government’s commitment to unreservedly supporting the Senegalese National Police for the successful completion of its vast projects.

“Yes, we have very high ambitions for the National Police, its human resources, its living and working conditions without protection. (…) To this end, I urge you, the Director General of the National Police, under the orders and supervision of the Minister of the Interior and Public Security, to continue the reforms initiated within the national police, to make it this great institution able to respond adequately to its missions,” he said.

Strengthen the substantial capacities of the police forces

In fact, in this Senegal enjoying stability and internal peace, but exposed to exogenous security risks, the Prime Minister noted that the government’s options are clear. This involves a substantial capacity strengthening of the police forces for the preservation of internal achievements, coupled with that of the armies for the protection of borders.

For him, this modernization of the National Police “is not a luxury”. But, the guarantee of operational efficiency for the constant satisfaction of the social demand for internal security, itself a guarantee of equitable and sovereign socio-economic development.

“We all know that there is no development whatsoever without sufficient security. Furthermore, this increase in the power of the national police will allow our country to maintain its rank, or even raise it among the countries in the world which contribute the most, but also the best, to the peacekeeping operations deployed by the United Nations in countries in crisis,” added the Prime Minister.

Mariama DIEME