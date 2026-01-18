Peanut marketing: The state rescue plan

Record production, a satisfactory producer purchase price, marketing concerns, the peanut marketing campaign is full of paradoxes. A situation which required the adjustments that the authorities are currently making. As for the actors and producers, there is optimism.

The agricultural marketing campaign constitutes a decisive moment for the rural world. This year, uncertainty has gripped farmers because of the difficulties linked to the sale of peanut harvests. Faced with growing concerns, the State felt the need to act. Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko’s tour of the areas where this speculation is cultivated made it possible to put a finger on the real issues and provide the beginnings of a solution. The Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Livestock was responsible for monitoring.

For Mabouba Diagne, contrary to perceptions, there is no slowness in the current campaign. National production reached a record level of 969,000 tonnes this year. “As of January 11, 2026, after 34 days of collection, Sonacos received 97,000 tonnes, compared to 77,000 tonnes at the same period last year, or 20,000 tonnes more,” he explained. Financially, the total value of the seeds received amounts to 32.5 billion FCfa.

To strengthen the purchasing capacities of Sonacos, the State of Senegal has also decided to mobilize financial institutions to complete an envelope estimated at 168.75 billion FCFA. Several local banks and international financial institutions have already mobilized part of the resources, while the Ministry of Finance and Budget is in the process of securing the remainder.

In the meantime, Sonacos has used bridging financing to maintain the pace of purchases.

Oumar FEDIOR