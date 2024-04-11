Paris 2024 Olympic Qualification (F): Zambia overthrows Morocco and qualifies

Dominated in the first leg (1-2), Zambia validated its ticket for the final phase of the Paris 2024 Olympics in the women's football category after its victory against Morocco (2-0) on Tuesday evening.

Like Nigeria, who defeated South Africa, Zambia will also compete in the final phase of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in the women's football category. The Copper Queens snatched their ticket for the final sprint after their victory against the Atlas Lionesses on Tuesday evening.

Beaten 2-1 at home in the first leg, the Zambians had to come back to pass. A mission brilliantly accomplished by the visitors who won with a score of 2-0. Barbara Banda scored both goals for the Zambian selection. The Copper Queens player opened the scoring in the 38th minute before scoring twice in overtime (105th).

At the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Zambia will play in the group of the United States, Australia and Germany. Nigeria, for its part, inherited Group C with Spain, Brazil and Japan.