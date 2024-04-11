Europa League: before OM-Benfica, Christophe Galtier pays tribute to Aubameyang

Olympique de Marseille faces Benfica Lisbon this Thursday evening, in the quarter-final first leg of the Europa League. Before this decisive duel, the Phocéens striker, Pierre-Émerick Aubameyang, received tributes from his former coach Christophe Galtier.

At 34, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to shine on the football fields with Olympique de Marseille. Despite the passing years, the Gabonese international remains efficient, and according to his former coach at AS Saint-Etienne, Christophe Galtier, this longevity is the result of an exemplary lifestyle.

“His lifestyle has always been perfect. His body is his business. His speed tends towards that of an Olympic athlete. He has few muscular problems, he strengthens, he doesn't cheat in training or at home. At home, his family environment frames him. His parents gave him a great education as a high-level athlete.“, shared the Al-Duhail coach for L’Equipe this Thursday.