Oussou Ndiol, the prince of Nguel: A smuggler of memory

In a musical landscape often dominated by the instantaneous, the seduction of trends and the economy of the hit, Oussou Ndiol pursues an opposite path. Modern heir to Nguel Serer, he made the true word his main instrument. For him, singing is not limited to entertainment. It enlightens, questions and transmits. Through a work nourished by memory, morality and collective conscience, the artist has established himself as one of the last great guardians of a word rooted in reality.

“O xu xouponga ko xoyan Ndiol”, teaches a Serer proverb whose depth goes beyond the simple formula of wisdom. In French, it means: “He who is bigger than you, you must call him giant”. An invitation to recognize greatness where it manifests itself, even when it wears neither the clothes of power nor the trappings of power. Oussou Ndiol is small in stature, but immense in the elevation of his spirit.

He belongs to that line of men that the ancients compared to baobabs: beings whose roots plunge so deeply into the land of their ancestors that the storms of time cannot uproot them. His words carry the fruitful slowness of the palavers of yesteryear, when old men spoke only after having consulted within themselves the silent library of vanished generations.

True wisdom never shouts but walks quietly, like the underground water that nourishes the great trees without ever showing itself. Oussou understood it. “If Youssou Ndour is the ambassador of the Wolof people and Baaba Maal that of the Toucouleurs, my dignity and my ambition give me the strength to carry the voice of the Serer people, despite the modesty of my means,” he affirms with pride. A product of the École des Beaux-Arts By listening to it, we understand that certain men are not only the heirs of a culture but become its guardians. They advance with, in their voices, the echoes of ancient tom-toms, in their eyes, the reflections of vigil fires, and in their memory, the lessons accumulated by centuries of observation of the world. Originally from Faoye, in the commune of Djilas, region of Fatick, Ousmane Faye, known by his stage name Oussou Ndiol, is a Senegalese songwriter whose musical universe is deeply rooted in Serer traditions. His work unfolds at the crossroads of Serer songs, mbalax and Nguel, the ancestral rhythm of his ethnic group, which has also earned him the evocative nickname of Prince of Nguel.

“Today, I feel real pride in seeing the younger generation take ownership of my artistic heritage, draw inspiration from it and cover, sometimes free of charge, some of my compositions,” he rejoices. Born into a family where art is passed down like a living heritage, his grandfather and his mother being creative figures themselves, Oussou Ndiol has been pursuing the work of safeguarding and modernizing Nguel for more than two decades. He took his first steps on stage as a dancer and composer within the Leona Ndiaye troupe. In 1998 he joined the Diam Bougoume troupe in his native village, of which he quickly became the vocal lead, a position he held until 2000. Driven by a quest for artistic deepening, he then continued studies at the School of Fine Arts in Dakar in 1997. This training nourished and refined his sensitivity, paving the way for a more constructed musical approach, more conscious of his heritage.

He subsequently founded the group Les Guelewars du Sine, with which he developed a unique aesthetic combining musical modernity and loyalty to Serer songs. “In our tradition, Nguel is not a simple rhythm. It is a cultural breath. A living archive. A way of telling the story of men, their glories, their mistakes and their hopes,” he explains.

To do this, he says, the drum dialogues with speech, while the voice becomes a vehicle of knowledge. An archivist of collective emotions It is precisely in this demanding universe that the Prince of Nguel built his artistic singularity. Where others look for an easy formula, he favors the density of the verb. In all surrounding localities, Oussou Ndiol is compared to the excellent lyricist Thione Ballago Seck. His songs often resemble social chronicles set to music. They observe society with the eye of the witness and the sensitivity of the poet. In its repertoire, life stories rub shoulders with moral teachings, calls for dignity respond to contemporary concerns and values ​​inherited from the ancients confront the changes of the present. This ability to transform human experience into artistic material constitutes one of the great strengths of his writing.

For Oussou Ndiol, the song constitutes a space of truth. A forum without aggression, but without complacency. One of the particularities of his art lies in his mastery of narrative. Many popular songs tell stories. The artist constructs universes.

Each text is inhabited by characters, situations, emotions and lessons. An oral library of Sine How many times have we heard people complain during his performances, or seen spectators leave the ceremony, deeply touched by his words? His texts ring true as they speak truthfully about what many people experience on a daily basis.

Normal. The artist is part of a long tradition of Sine advisory singers. These respected voices which, for generations, have carried family memories, celebrated virtues and denounced abuses. This narrative depth is carried by a Serer language of remarkable richness. A language where each image carries several levels of meaning.

A language where proverbs, metaphors and cultural references function as bridges between generations. The analysis of his career also reveals another singularity: his loyalty. Loyalty to its terroir. Loyalty to one’s musical identity. Loyalty to a cultural heritage that he refuses to sacrifice on the altar of passing fashions. This consistency is all the more remarkable given that the contemporary music industry often rewards speed rather than depth. His song thus carries the dust of the slopes of the Sine, the wisdom of the elders under the palaver tree, the echoes of traditional ceremonies and the concerns of a changing society.

This is why reducing Oussou Ndiol to a simple Nguel singer would be an error of judgment. He is more of an archivist of collective emotions. A curator of popular memory. A craftsman of language and, above all, a transmitter of civilization. His music is a place of reflection. A space of transmission. A school of conscience. And this is obviously where the true greatness of his art lies. Oussou Ndiol is a singing voice. But above all a voice that testifies.

Oussou Ndiol constructs his work as an archivist of orality, where Nguel becomes a vehicle of transmission as much as a musical instrument. The artist notably left his mark with “Layaname Sérère”, published in 2017, a true cultural manifesto. Through this work, he invites the Serer people to reconnect with their language, their history and their values. Among his best-known pieces is “Jambaar”, released in 2023, referring to courage, dignity and nobility of character. The Guelewars of Sine, the musical bastion of a heritage His record career also includes the album “Jaxaw Sine”, released in 2015, several titles of which explore the spiritual, historical and family roots of the Serer people.

We find in particular “Lamine Senghor” (2022), “Wajur” or even “Yaye Boye”, “Wé mbog na yaay to née laya” (Editor’s note: brothers and sisters of the same blood who do not speak to each other), “O kiino baal” (the Black Man), among others. Behind the artist’s voice lies a collective adventure: Les Guelewars du Sine. The choice of name is not trivial. In Senegambian history, the Guelewars embody a prestigious dynasty that had a profound impact on the Serer kingdoms of Sine and Saloum. Created in 2002 after his time at the National School of Fine Arts in Dakar, the group was born from the desire to give Nguel a modern expression without making it lose its soul.

The Guelewars du Sine do not function as a simple accompanying orchestra. They constitute a real laboratory of cultural preservation. Each performance becomes a space where ancient stories dialogue with the concerns of the present. The troupe has performed in several cultural events across Senegal, particularly in the Serer cultural basin, where it is considered one of the most representative groups of contemporary Nguel. The originality of the Guelewars du Sine lies in their ability to bring together two temporalities of a memory and that of the modern scene.

Their ambition is part of a mission to keep the flame of Nguel burning in an era where traditional music must constantly fight to maintain its place in the public space. The Guelewars du Sine therefore, in addition to being a musical group, are also the sound guardians of a kingdom of memory.

Adama NDIAYE