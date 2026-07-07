“Expense” by Coumba Gawlo Seck: The viral resurrection of an “Aldiana” classic

The song “Dépense” by Coumba Gawlo has enjoyed massive circulation on social networks for several weeks, particularly on TikTok. This renewed interest, driven by viral uses and short-lived content, puts the album “Aldiana” back into circulation, produced by Syllart Productions in 1995. The opus, long inscribed in the memory of classic mbalax, is now finding a new, much younger audience, who are discovering it through digital dynamics rather than traditional distribution circuits.

Released in 1995 in a context where the Senegalese mbalax is structured around major female and male figures, “Aldiana” stands out as a dense and ambitious project. Coumba Gawlo asserts a strong vocal identity, carried by a musical writing which oscillates between Morello cherry tradition, modern orchestration and Afro-international influences. The album includes twelve tracks including “Aldiana”, “Sey”, “Dépense”, “Yo Male”, “Waxkat bi”, “Dewenety”, “Dieuf”, “Djirim”, “Miniyamba”, “Dagote”, “Kor Dior” and “Sama xol”, forming a coherent whole where all the pieces explore a facet of social, sentimental or spiritual experience. The singularity of this project also lies in the density of its collaborations.

Coumba Gawlo is accompanied by Valérie Belinga on the vocal parts, while Thione Seck acts as composer and participates in the choirs, notably on the track “Sey”, providing additional vocal texture and a deep anchoring in the Senegalese musical tradition. Mar Seck is also among the composers, reinforcing the collective and intergenerational dimension of the project. On a musical level, the album owes part of its modernity to the artistic direction and arrangements of Manu Lima, whose signature is found in the rhythmic structure and harmonic opening of the record.

Kabou Gueye also contributes to the arrangements and composition, consolidating the balance between local roots and international aesthetics. The instrumentation, particularly rich, mobilizes high-level musicians: Kako on trumpet, Alex Perdigon on trombone, Patrick Bourgoin on soprano flute and musical saw, as well as Pape Ndiaye on percussion, the central element of the mbalax pulsation. The whole produces a hybrid sound architecture, at once festive, sophisticated and strongly narrative. In this context, “Expense” occupies a special place. The song directly addresses the tensions linked to money, social and marital obligations and daily responsibilities.

Discursive aspect of “Expense”

This theme, already strongly anchored in the realities of the 1990s, finds renewed resonance today. The song thus returns in an economic context marked by similar pressures, which explains, in part, its reappropriation by young users of social networks. The piece is seen as a still relevant commentary on contemporary realities. The mechanism of this resurgence is essentially based on the logic specific to digital platforms. On TikTok and Instagram, it is short extracts, choruses or strong rhythmic passages that circulate, often detached from their initial context.

These fragments are then reintegrated into humorous videos, everyday scenes or nostalgic content, creating a new form of musical reception. The piece then becomes a modular cultural material, capable of being constantly reinterpreted. This phenomenon goes beyond the sole case of Coumba Gawlo. It is part of a broader trend of revaluation of Senegalese musical archives, where titles like those of Kiné Lam or Aby Ngana Diop have already experienced similar resurgences. In these cases, virality depends on the ability of the works to adapt to short formats and the creative uses of the platforms. This return of “Dépense” thus highlights a profound transformation in musical circulation.

Works no longer disappear over time, they enter cycles of intermittent visibility, reactivated by digital communities which redefine their uses. “Aldiana”, as a whole, then finds itself reconfigured as a reservoir of cultural content. This movement finally confirms the lasting place of Coumba Gawlo in the Senegalese musical landscape. Beyond nostalgia, it is the persistence of the artistic and social value of his works which explains their return. “Expense”, by becoming visible again, recalls the continuity of social concerns in Senegalese music and the capacity of mbalax to cross generations without losing its relevance.

Amadou KÉBÉ