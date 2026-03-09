Oil production: Sangomar reaches 100,000 barrels per day

The Sangomar offshore field, Senegal’s main oil project, confirms its ramp-up. In its 2025 annual report, the Australian company Woodside Energy, operator of the project with an 82% stake, announces production of around 100,000 barrels per day over most of the past year, with a reliability rate close to 99%.

Entering production in June 2024, the asset would have generated, since its start-up, $2.6 billion in Ebitda for Woodside, reflecting, according to the company, a “strong operational performance”.

For the 2025 financial year, production at Woodside stood at 29.7 million barrels of oil equivalent, compared to 13.3 million in 2024, a partial year marked by the commissioning phase. This first full year of production and marketing would have generated $1.9 billion in revenue for the Australian company.

However, no detailed data has been communicated on the exact share going to Petrosen or the State of Senegal.

Debate on budgetary impact

The publication of these figures comes in a context of national debate on the impact of hydrocarbons on public finances. Tuesday, at the National Assembly, during current affairs questions to the government, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko expressed his disappointment with the projections of oil revenues.

According to him, the overall budget forecasts for 2026 are around 6,000 billion FCFA, of which only 76 billion are expected from oil. Estimates for 2027 would amount to around 128.6 billion FCFA. The head of government also criticized the past management of resources, evoking wealth “wasted” by the former regime.

These amounts, considered modest in view of the operational performances displayed by the operator, fuel questions about the structuring of oil contracts and the capture of rent by the State.

At the same time, Woodside indicates that it is studying options for a possible phase 2 of development of the project. This would rely on the FPSO — the floating production, storage and offloading unit — as well as existing subsea infrastructure, with the objective of optimizing value creation and extending the field’s production dynamics.

SG