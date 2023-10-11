Official: Frenchman Patrice Neveu is no longer the coach of Gabon

Patrice Neveu was dismissed from his position as coach of the Gabon national team due to performances deemed insufficient, according to a press release broadcast on national television on Sunday evening by the president of the Gabonese Football Federation (Fegafoot), Pierre Alain Mounguengui .

The straw that broke the camel’s back was the elimination of Gabon from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, against Mauritania. This poor performance led to the decision to dismiss the French coach of the Panthers, Patrice Neveu.

To take over from Neveu, the Gabonese Football Federation chose Thierry Mouyouma as interim coach, with Cédric Moubamba as assistant, Claude Albert Mbouronouo as national technical director, Daniel Cousin as general manager, and Eric Mouloungui as Deputy General Director.

Patrice Neveu took charge of the Gabonese selection in May 2019 and led the team in twenty-nine official matches. His record included 12 wins, six draws and ten defeats, with 31 goals scored and 27 goals conceded.