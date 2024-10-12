Official: Cameroonian Joël Matip hangs up his boots at 33

Former Liverpool defender Joël Matip today announced the end of his professional career. His former club confirmed the news on their social networks.

After eight seasons at Anfield, the 33-year-old Cameroonian has decided to end his career. His departure from Liverpool, which took place this summer at the end of his contract, had already marked a turning point in his career.

Joel Matip has confirmed his retirement from football ⚽️ The defender departed the Reds in the summer after an eight-year spell that included 201 appearances and multiple major honors with the club 🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 12, 2024

Trained at Schalke 04, where he played 258 matches between 2009 and 2016, Matip will also have left an indelible mark at Liverpool. In eight seasons in the Reds jersey, he played 201 games and won numerous trophies, including a Champions League, a Premier League, an FA Cup and a League Cup.

At international level, Matip has made 27 appearances and scored once for Cameroon, with whom he played at the World Cup in 2010 and 2014.

In recent years, the central defender has faced numerous injuries, including a ruptured cruciate knee ligament last December.

