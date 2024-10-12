Benin 3-0 Rwanda: Gernot Rohr praises Andreas Hountondji

Scorer against Rwanda (3-0) on Friday, Andreas Hountondji received the praise of his coach Gernot Rohr, who praised the XXL performance of his attacker.

Benin signed its second consecutive victory in the CAN 2025 qualifiers on Friday. The Guépards defeated Rwanda (3-0) in Abidjan, at the end of a match counting for the third day. Without being flamboyant, the Beninese provided the essential thanks to the achievements of Steve Mounié, Andréas Hountondji and Hassane Imourane.

A precious victory hailed by Gernot Rohr at the end of the match. Facing journalists, the national coach of Benin congratulated his foals for these three points taken. The opportunity for him to praise Andréas Hountondji for his performance.

“Andréas Hountondji can claim to be in the starting XI with what he did today. This guy will bring us a lot if he is in the same state of mind as today”declared the Franco-German technician in comments reported by Roméo Aklozo.

With its victory against the Rwandan Amavubi, Benin retains its second place in group D, behind Nigeria which barely took over Libya (1-0). Next Tuesday, Benin will travel to Rwanda for the fourth day. Nigeria for its part will travel to Libya.